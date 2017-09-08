Daily Presidential Tracking Poll

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Friday shows that 46% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Fifty-three percent (53%) disapprove.

This is the president’s highest job approval rating since late June.

The latest figures include 29% who Strongly Approve of the way Trump is performing and 45% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -16. (see trends).

Regular updates are posted Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. Eastern (sign up for free daily email update).

Trump this week expressed his desire to slash the U.S. corporate tax rate from a high of 35% to 15% in order to boost job growth and help middle-class Americans. A majority of Republicans are on board with that idea, but Democrats aren’t convinced that cutting the rates will help. The United States currently has the highest corporate tax rate in the industrial world.

Even though unemployment is trending down and Americans are more upbeat about their job prospects than they have been in years, that doesn't mean they expect a bigger paycheck.

If you really want a stable, well-paying gig, Americans say a government job is the place to be.

Canada is now the first nation in the Americas to allow citizens to list themselves as a third gender on their passports, and California is poised to be the first state to do the same when it comes to drivers’ licenses. But Americans overall aren’t quite ready to go that far.

California, one of 12 U.S. states that allow illegal immigrants to obtain driver's licenses, is on track to issue nearly a million such licenses by the end of the year. But most voters continue to oppose licenses for illegals in the state they live in.

(More below)

Actress Jennifer Lawrence is suggesting that Hurricane Irma is God’s punishment on America for electing Trump president. Perhaps this helps explain why Americans consider Hollywood stars such poor role models.

Summer may be winding down now, but more than half of Americans took advantage of the warmer months while they lasted by taking some time off for a little rest and relaxation.

Now that Labor Day has passed, most students have now returned to their classrooms. Half of adults think schools should wait until after Labor Day, but parents are more divided. Few want to eliminate the summer break altogether, though.

(More below)

Some readers wonder how we come up with our job approval ratings for the president since they often don’t show as dramatic a change as some other pollsters do. It depends on how you ask the question and whom you ask.

To get a sense of longer-term job approval trends for the president, Rasmussen Reports compiles our tracking data on a full month-by-month basis.

Rasmussen Reports has been a pioneer in the use of automated telephone polling techniques, but many other firms still utilize their own operator-assisted technology (see methodology).

Daily tracking results are collected via telephone surveys of 500 likely voters per night and reported on a three-day rolling average basis. To reach those who have abandoned traditional landline telephones, Rasmussen Reports uses an online survey tool to interview randomly selected participants from a demographically diverse panel. The margin of sampling error for the full sample of 1,500 Likely Voters is +/- 2.5 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Results are also compiled on a full-week basis and crosstabs for full-week results are available for Platinum Members.