Daily Presidential Tracking Poll

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Thursday shows that 45% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Fifty-four percent (54%) disapprove.

The latest figures include 30% who Strongly Approve of the way Trump is performing and 45% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -15. (see trends).

Regular updates are posted Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. Eastern (sign up for free daily email update).

The Trump Administration on Tuesday announced an end to DACA, the so-called “Dreamers” program, and gave Congress until March to provide a legislative solution to the problem of undocumented adults who arrived in the United States illegally as children.

Critics claim illegal immigrants take jobs away from Americans, but voters tend to favor the continuation of the Obama-era program that protects from deportation illegal immigrants who came here as children.

The House approved $7.9 billion in Hurricane Harvey disaster relief funds yesterday. More voters than ever now agree the clean-up and recovery efforts in situations like these should be the federal government’s responsibility.

Americans uniting as one, as they've done in Texas to battle Harvey, represents the true spirit of America, "a spirit of love, determination and resolve," President Trump has said. That American spirit is the subject of this week's Rasmussen Minute as yet another, potentially catastrophic hurricane tracks toward Florida.

President Ronald Reagan said in his first inaugural address in 1981 that “government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem.” Voters still agree and hope Congress and the president don't blunt the cutting knife.

President Trump this week also expressed his desire to shrink the corporate tax rate in order to boost job growth and help middle-class Americans. We will tell you at 10:30 a.m. Eastern whether voters believe that lowering the U.S. corporate tax rate will help or hurt the economy.

(More below)

Voters have long believed there’s a natural tension between government power and individual freedom, but while most think there’s too much government power, they’re less inclined to say so than in the past.

Americans still believe working for the feds these days would be a plum job. A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that most American Adults think workers in the private sector work harder than their federally-employed counterparts.

Most voters continue to think Hillary Clinton is likely to have broken the law in her handling of classified information and disagree with the FBI’s decision to keep secret its files on last year’s Clinton probe.

(More below)

Some readers wonder how we come up with our job approval ratings for the president since they often don’t show as dramatic a change as some other pollsters do. It depends on how you ask the question and whom you ask.

To get a sense of longer-term job approval trends for the president, Rasmussen Reports compiles our tracking data on a full month-by-month basis.

Rasmussen Reports has been a pioneer in the use of automated telephone polling techniques, but many other firms still utilize their own operator-assisted technology (see methodology).

Daily tracking results are collected via telephone surveys of 500 likely voters per night and reported on a three-day rolling average basis. To reach those who have abandoned traditional landline telephones, Rasmussen Reports uses an online survey tool to interview randomly selected participants from a demographically diverse panel. The margin of sampling error for the full sample of 1,500 Likely Voters is +/- 2.5 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Results are also compiled on a full-week basis and crosstabs for full-week results are available for Platinum Members.