Daily Presidential Tracking Poll

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Friday shows that 45% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Fifty-four percent (54%) disapprove.

The latest figures include 29% who Strongly Approve of the way Trump is performing and 46% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -17. (see trends).

Most Americans continue to say their families regularly display the U.S. flag on holidays, and as in the previous survey, 85% of adults consider themselves, to be patriotic Americans.

Also, voters do not see chanting “USA” as an intolerant expression.

Yet respect for the flag and the national anthem remains a contentious issue. Hundreds of NFL players have knelt, sat or avoided the National Anthem since President Trump said last Friday that players who disrespect it should be fired. Thirty-four percent (34%) of Americans say they are less likely to watch an NFL game because of the growing number of protests by players on the field.

Protests erupted in St. Louis following the acquittal of a white former police officer who fatally shot a black man in 2011. But Americans believe those protests are primarily fueled by criminals taking advantage of the situation and are not an expression of legitimate outrage.

Seventy-two percent (72%) of Likely U.S. Voters believe most politicians raise racial issues to get elected.

Voters still see a lot more corruption in the federal government than in its state and local counterparts, but there’s doubt about government honesty at every level.

As in prior years, voters remain strongly convinced that their fellow countrymen are not informed voters.

