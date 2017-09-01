Daily Presidential Tracking Poll

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Friday shows that 42% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Fifty-six percent (56%) disapprove.

The latest figures include 27% who Strongly Approve of the way Trump is performing and 44% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him an improving Presidential Approval Index rating of -17. (see trends).

Hurricane Harvey and its record-breaking rains have devastated the Houston, Texas, area. But voters are happy with the emergency response so far.

As the effects from Harvey become more apparent inside and outside of Texas and Louisiana, most Americans are following the weather news intently, and many are doing so through their local TV news stations.

Should the federal government or the states play a bigger role in clean-up costs after a major bad-weather event and should those costs be offset with other cuts before spending is approved? We’ll tell you at 10:30 what Voters say.

Calls for a united response to Harvey’s devastation come amid voter perceptions that America today is a more divided place. Trump supporters overwhelmingly agree with the president that the media is to blame, but Trump opponents just as strongly disagree.

Fifty percent (50%) say it’s better for the country when different parties control the House and Senate. Just 30% think it’s better when one party controls both houses of Congress, as is currently the case with the Republicans.

Just 11% think the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate is doing a good or excellent job.

Republican voters approve of President Trump’s criticism of GOP senators. Democrats don’t.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, perhaps best known for taking a knee during the national anthem as an anti-police protest, remains unsigned by any team as the football season gets under way. But Americans say Kaepernick's job status will have little impact on whether they tune into NFL games.

Some readers wonder how we come up with our job approval ratings for the president since they often don’t show as dramatic a change as some other pollsters do. It depends on how you ask the question and whom you ask.

To get a sense of longer-term job approval trends for the president, Rasmussen Reports compiles our tracking data on a full month-by-month basis.

