Daily Presidential Tracking Poll

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Monday shows that 41% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Fifty-eight percent (58%) disapprove.

The latest figures include 27% who Strongly Approve of the way Trump is performing and 50% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -23. (see trends).

Rattling Congress and the health care insurance industry, President Trump cut off Obamacare cost-sharing reduction subsidies to insurers to hold down the cost of consumer premiums. Without the subsidies, Obamacare premiums are expected to rise 20% to 50%, depending on the plan, and more voters are now willing to front those costs to help cushion the blow for those who can’t afford it.

Two federal judges in Hawaii and Maryland have blocked President Trump’s latest attempt at a travel ban, but roughly half of voters still want one.

After controlling two branches of government for nine months, the GOP has struggled to pass the agenda it ran on for years, most notably its promise to repeal and replace Obamacare. With Congress's approval ratings hovering in the low teens, most Americans now believe government isn't the solution to our problems, but that government is the problem, the subject of this week's Rasmussen Minute.

Most Americans think, generally speaking, men and women are equally capable of doing virtually all jobs, but fewer Americans today believe it’s better to be a woman.

Still, very few Americans—men and women alike—think it’s better to be a woman than a man in society today.

Are most school textbooks more concerned about accurately providing information or about presenting information in a politically correct manner? We’ll tell you at 10:30.

In today’s digital age, it’s no surprise kids spend so much time in front of a screen. Most adults still think kids are spending too much time on computers and electronic devices, though they see it as less of an issue now than they have in the past.

Some readers wonder how we come up with our job approval ratings for the president since they often don’t show as dramatic a change as some other pollsters do. It depends on how you ask the question and whom you ask.

To get a sense of longer-term job approval trends for the president, Rasmussen Reports compiles our tracking data on a full month-by-month basis.

Rasmussen Reports has been a pioneer in the use of automated telephone polling techniques, but many other firms still utilize their own operator-assisted technology (see methodology).

Daily tracking results are collected via telephone surveys of 500 likely voters per night and reported on a three-day rolling average basis. To reach those who have abandoned traditional landline telephones, Rasmussen Reports uses an online survey tool to interview randomly selected participants from a demographically diverse panel. The margin of sampling error for the full sample of 1,500 Likely Voters is +/- 2.5 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Results are also compiled on a full-week basis and crosstabs for full-week results are available for Platinum Members.