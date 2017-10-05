Daily Presidential Tracking Poll

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Thursday shows that 45% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Fifty-four percent (54%) disapprove.

The latest figures include 28% who Strongly Approve of the way Trump is performing and 46% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -18. (see trends).

Regular updates are posted Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. Eastern (sign up for free daily email update).

Limited time offer now through October 18, 2017 : Sign up now for 8 weeks of free access to our Rasmussen Reports Platinum Service membership. The first 100 subscribers also get a free commemorative gift from Rasmussen Reports.

While the nation’s attention is still heavily focused on the Las Vegas massacre at a concert venue, Americans appear to be taking the Nevada tragedy in stride, and most aren’t planning to change their personal habits because of it.

In a Rasmussen Reports survey in May, 77% of American Adults believed it at least Somewhat Likely there would be a terrorist attack within the next year in the United States comparable to the Manchester bombing.

President Trump, visiting Las Vegas yesterday to speak with shooting victims, their families and first responders, also “amended the disaster declarations for both the U.S. Virgin Islands and Florida to make additional disaster assistance available.”

More voters than ever now think such clean-up and recovery efforts in situations should be the federal government’s responsibility. LINK TO Most Now Think Feds Should Finance Weather Disaster Clean-Up

The Supreme Court returned to the bench at full-strength Monday for the first time since Justice Antonin Scalia’s death in early 2016. But with his replacement, Justice Neil Gorsuch seated at the bench, voters are now more likely to think the court leans too far right.

Should the U.S. Supreme court base decisions on the Constitution and legal precedents or on a sense of fairness and justice? We’ll tell you at 10:30 what voters think and how they believe the high court makes its decisions.

(More below)

Most Americans think at least half of the big-time college sports programs in the country break the rules on a regular basis.

However, while many big-time NCAA basketball programs are now reeling from a recruitment bribery scandal, fewer Americans think college athletic programs corrupt the higher education process. But most continue to believe these programs have too much clout.

Voters strongly believe politicians at all levels of government can be swayed with cash but say local elected officials can be bought for a lot less than those higher up.

Some readers wonder how we come up with our job approval ratings for the president since they often don’t show as dramatic a change as some other pollsters do. It depends on how you ask the question and whom you ask.

To get a sense of longer-term job approval trends for the president, Rasmussen Reports compiles our tracking data on a full month-by-month basis.

Rasmussen Reports has been a pioneer in the use of automated telephone polling techniques, but many other firms still utilize their own operator-assisted technology (see methodology).

Daily tracking results are collected via telephone surveys of 500 likely voters per night and reported on a three-day rolling average basis. To reach those who have abandoned traditional landline telephones, Rasmussen Reports uses an online survey tool to interview randomly selected participants from a demographically diverse panel. The margin of sampling error for the full sample of 1,500 Likely Voters is +/- 2.5 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Results are also compiled on a full-week basis and crosstabs for full-week results are available for Platinum Members.