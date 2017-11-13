Daily Presidential Tracking Poll

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Monday shows that 46% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Fifty-three percent (53%) disapprove.

The latest figures include 30% who Strongly Approve of the way the president is performing and 44% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -14. (see trends)

The government jobs report for October showed the hurricane-hit U.S. economy rebounding strongly, with the unemployment rate down now to 4.1%, the lowest level since 2000. We’ll tell you at 10:30 how Americans view the job market these days.

Economic confidence remains high. The latest Rasmussen Reports Consumer Spending Update shows that Americans are ready to spend for the holidays.

Interestingly, however, while all these indicators have been rising since Trump’s election, voters are evenly divided over whether the economic boom is due to the new president or his predecessor, Barack Obama.

Find out tomorrow if voters think there will be an economic payoff from Trump’s visit to China.

The Air Force has acknowledged that it failed to alert law enforcement authorities about the violent behavior of the man who massacred 26 people in a Texas church. Such notification would have limited his ability to get firearms. Sixty-six percent (66%) of voters think the United States needs stricter enforcement of existing gun control laws.

Alcohol-induced deaths on college campuses are back in the news, and many Americans continue to question whether schools are doing enough to prevent them.

Fifty-seven percent (57%) approve of keeping the legal drinking age at 21. Twenty-four percent (24%) favor lowering it to 18, the age of most incoming college freshmen.

