Daily Presidential Tracking Poll

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Wednesday shows that 48% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Fifty-two percent (52%) disapprove.

The latest figures for Trump include 31% who Strongly Approve of the way Trump is performing and 42% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -11. (see trends).

The Islamic State (ISIS) took credit for this week’s horrific bombing attack at a concert venue in Manchester, England that killed 22 people. Before the latest incident, 53% of Americans said the United States and the international community can do more to help Europe fight these terrorists.

Rasmussen Reports is in the process of surveying voters about the threat ISIS poses to the United States and will release those results on Thursday.

During his visit to Saudi Arabia this week, President Trump called on the Saudis and others in the Muslim-majority world to lead the fight against terrorism globally. Voters still say the Saudis have not been aggressive enough in fighting terrorism.

Trump’s statements in Saudi Arabia are the topic of this week’s Rasmussen Minute.

Trump also visited Israel this week, and voters believe the U.S. relationship with Israel is more important to stability in the Middle East than the relationship with Saudi Arabia is.

President Trump is set to travel to Brussels on Thursday to address NATO, an alliance the new president once referred to as “obsolete” before reversing that stance. We’ll tell you at 10:30 EST what voters think of NATO these days.

Former Democratic Congressman Anthony Weiner has pleaded guilty to texting sexually explicit material to an underage girl, and voters strongly believe he should be put in prison for it.

Sixty-seven percent (67%) of Democrats think questions being raised about the president’s firing of FBI Director James Comey are due mostly to concern that the law may have been broken. Most Republicans (58%) and voters not affiliated with either major party by a 48% to 35% margin think those questions are mostly due to partisan politics.

