Daily Presidential Tracking Poll

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Tuesday shows that 46% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Fifty-four percent (54%) disapprove.

Seventy-seven percent (77%) of Republicans approve of the job Trump is doing versus 82% of Democrats who disapprove. Among voters not affiliated with either major party, 46% approve; 54% disapprove.

The latest figures include 29% of all likely voters who Strongly Approve of the way Trump is performing and 44% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -15. (see trends).

Radical Islamic terrorism has struck again, this time among young people at a concert in Manchester, England. Even before the latest incident, 53% of Americans said the United States and the international community can do more to help Europe fight these terrorists.

But just 16% think Europe can ever be made completely safe against terrorist incidents.

In late March, confidence that the United States has the edge in the war on terror remained higher than it has been in several years.

Following the president’s visit to Saudi Arabia, we’ll tell you at 10:30 whether voters think that country is doing enough to help the United States fight terror.

Sixty-seven percent (67%) of Democrats think questions being raised about the president’s firing of FBI Director James Comey are due mostly to concern that the law may have been broken. Most Republicans (58%) and voters not affiliated with either major party by a 48% to 35% margin think those questions are mostly due to partisan politics.

Voters give former President Obama more credit than Trump for putting the interests of the country first when he was in the White House. Of course, Democrats are far more likely to believe that than anyone else.

Thirty-four percent (34%) of voters now say the United States is headed in the right direction, the lowest weekly finding since Trump took office.

