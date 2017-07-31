Daily Presidential Tracking Poll

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Monday shows that 39% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Sixty-one percent (61%) disapprove.

The latest figures for Trump include 26% who Strongly Approve of the way Trump is performing and 49% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -23. (see trends).

The latest findings mark the first time Trump’s overall approval rating has slipped below 40% in Rasmussen Reports tracking.

Trump has pledged to sign a bill that would impose new economic sanctions on Russia. Voters tend to agree that sanctions work and make this country safer.

The House last week approved $1.6 billion in spending for Trump’s proposed border wall, but are voters still on board with the idea? We’ll tell you at 10:30 EST.

Over half of voters in both major political parties continue to say that they are moving away from the positions of their party's leaders.

Sixty-seven (67%) of Likely GOP Voters now believe Republicans in Congress have lost touch with GOP voters throughout the nation over the past several years, up from 51% in February. Forty-four percent (44%) of Democrats say the same about their leadrers, up from 36%.

Voters are evenly divided over President Trump’s decision to prohibit from military service those who want to live openly as the opposite sex.

Most Americans still say their health hasn't changed in recent years, but nearly half say they are paying more for health care.

