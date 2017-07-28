Daily Presidential Tracking Poll

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Friday shows that 41% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Fifty-nine percent (59%) disapprove.

Sixty-seven percent (67%) of Republicans approve of the job the president is doing. Eighty-two percent (82%) of Democrats and 60% of voters not affiliated with either major party disapprove.

The latest figures include 25% of all likely voters who Strongly Approve of the way Trump is performing and 48% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -23. (see trends).

Regular updates are posted Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. Eastern (sign up for free daily email update).

We’ll tell you at 10:30 what voters think of the president’s decision to prohibit transgender people - those who want to live as the opposite sex - from serving in the military.

Just 23% think the U.S. military’s decision to allow open transgenders to serve is good for the military.

With the GOP-controlled Senate stumbling over efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare, voters are now more likely to believe Republicans in Congress are the bigger problem for Trump than Democrats are.

Most Republicans say GOP members of Congress have lost touch with their party's voters from throughout the nation. Republican voters say they relate more to the president’s political views than those of their party's representatives in Congress.

(More below)

Voters tend to believe the body politic is becoming more liberal on social issues but still leans conservative in fiscal areas.

Most Americans say their health hasn't changed in recent years, but nearly half are paying more for health care.

Seventy-four percent (74%) have seen a doctor for a general physical exam in the last 12 months, and 46% of these adults say their doctor recommended lifestyle changes in the way they eat, drink or exercise.

(More below)

Some readers wonder how we come up with our job approval ratings for the president since they often don’t show as dramatic a change as some other pollsters do. It depends on how you ask the question and whom you ask.

To get a sense of longer-term job approval trends for the president, Rasmussen Reports compiles our tracking data on a full month-by-month basis.

Rasmussen Reports has been a pioneer in the use of automated telephone polling techniques, but many other firms still utilize their own operator-assisted technology (see methodology).

Daily tracking results are collected via telephone surveys of 500 likely voters per night and reported on a three-day rolling average basis. To reach those who have abandoned traditional landline telephones, Rasmussen Reports uses an online survey tool to interview randomly selected participants from a demographically diverse panel. The margin of sampling error for the full sample of 1,500 Likely Voters is +/- 2.5 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Results are also compiled on a full-week basis and crosstabs for full-week results are available for Platinum Members.