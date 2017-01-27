Daily Presidential Tracking Poll

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Friday shows that 55% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Forty-five percent (45%) disapprove.

The latest figures include 40% who Strongly Approve of the way Trump is performing and 36% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of +4 (see trends).

The Mexican president has cancelled his meeting next week with Trump following the latter’s insistence that Mexico pay for the wall we are building along the southern U.S. border to stop illegal immigration. We’ll tell you at 10:30 a.m. EST what voters think of the wall and whether they think Trump can truly stop the flood of illegals coming into this country.

Just 21% of Americans think the Mexican government wants to stop its citizens from illegally entering the United States, and 50% believe Mexico should be asked to compensate U.S. taxpayers to offset some of the costs to this country of illegal immigration.

Stopping illegal immigration has long been voters’ number one immigration priority.

Trump wants to cut 75% or more of the government regulations on business. Fifty percent (50%) of voters agree that there are too many regulations on business, but 21% say there aren’t enough.

Most voters welcome the president’s decision to scrap the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) mega-trade deal and agree that the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Mexico and Canada needs to be reworked.

Trump opposes these trade deals which lower tariffs on certain nations, saying they kill American jobs because U.S. goods cannot compete against those made overseas by workers making significantly less pay. Supporters of free trade argue that it makes products cheaper for U.S. consumers. By a 73% to 16% margin, however, Americans believe it is more important to keep manufacturing jobs in the United States than it is to keep prices low for U.S. consumers.

Americans strongly believe in buying things made in the U.S.A., and most don't think the government protects domestic businesses enough.

Some readers wonder how we come up with our job approval ratings for the president since they often don’t show as dramatic a change as some other pollsters do. It depends on how you ask the question and whom you ask.

To get a sense of longer-term job approval trends for the president, Rasmussen Reports compiles our tracking data on a full month-by-month basis.

Rasmussen Reports has been a pioneer in the use of automated telephone polling techniques, but many other firms still utilize their own operator-assisted technology (see methodology).

Daily tracking results are collected via telephone surveys of 500 likely voters per night and reported on a three-day rolling average basis. To reach those who have abandoned traditional landline telephones, Rasmussen Reports uses an online survey tool to interview randomly selected participants from a demographically diverse panel. The margin of sampling error for the full sample of 1,500 Likely Voters is +/- 2.5 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Results are also compiled on a full-week basis and crosstabs for full-week results are available for Platinum Members.