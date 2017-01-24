Daily Presidential Tracking Poll

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Tuesday shows that 57% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Forty-three percent (43%) disapprove.

The latest figures include 42% who Strongly Approve of the way Trump is performing and 33% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of +9 (see trends).

Here's how voters rated President Obama's performance.

Thirty-eight percent (38%) of voters think the country is heading in the right direction, the highest level of confidence in four years. It's important to note, though, that this survey wrapped up the night before Trump's inauguration.

Voters overwhelmingly followed Trump’s first day in office, but Republicans were a lot happier with it than others were.

Some media commentators were highly critical of Trump’s use of the phrase “America First” in his inaugural address to describe his trade and foreign policy agenda, but most voters continue to feel the new commander in chief is on the right track.

In his inaugural address, Trump also made it clear that he was distancing himself from the Washington, D.C. establishment of both major political parties. We’ll tell you what voters think of that at 10:30 a.m. EST

Voters are more comfortable than ever with the amount of power the president now holds.

Trump yesterday withdrew the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), a mega-trade deal involving 11 Pacific Rim countries, saying it is bad for America. Just 27% of voters have a favorable opinion of the TPP.

Voters are not big fans of big free trade deals like the TPP and NAFTA.

Republicans historically have been the biggest fans of free trade deals, and Trump is likely to run into resistance from congressional members of his own party. But GOP voters identify a lot more with Trump than with the average Republican in Congress.

