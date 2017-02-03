Daily Presidential Tracking Poll

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Friday shows that 54% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Forty-six percent (46%) disapprove.

The latest figures include 41% who Strongly Approve of the way Trump is performing and 38% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of +3. (see trends).

Most voters think the president agrees with them and will put America first on the world stage unlike his predecessor.

A survey last May found that 60% of voters agreed with candidate Trump that the United States has not been putting its own interests ahead of others and should reverse course when it comes to foreign policy.

Despite continuing protests and legal challenges, voters by a 52% to 43% margin favor Trump''s temporary refugee ban. Fifty-six percent (56%) favor the temporary block on visas prohibiting residents of Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the United States until the government approves its ability to screen for likely terrorists.

While Democrats plot to delay or stop the new president’s Cabinet choices and his first nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, voters strongly believe all his selections deserve a final vote by the full Senate.

Forty percent (40%) of voters think the election has negatively affected their personal relationship with a friend or family member.

Fifty percent (50%) believe America is a more divided nation after the eight years of the Obama presidency.

But Americans are far more optimistic about their economic future since Trump's election as president.

