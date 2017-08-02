Daily Presidential Tracking Poll

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Wednesday shows that 38% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Sixty-two percent (62%) disapprove.

The latest figures for Trump include 25% who Strongly Approve of the way Trump is performing and 50% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -25. (see trends).

Trump’s overall approval numbers this week are lower than any Barack Obama received during his entire presidency.

Illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border has fallen to a 17-year low since President Trump took office, but voters don’t think he’s doing any better than his predecessor handling the nation’s immigration situation in general.

Voters still oppose their state allowing those here illegally to obtain driver’s licenses.

Most voters don’t want President Trump’s proposed border wall anymore.

Senator John McCain’s “rogue” decision last week to vote against the Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare is the topic of this week’s Rasmussen Minute.

Some readers wonder how we come up with our job approval ratings for the president since they often don’t show as dramatic a change as some other pollsters do. It depends on how you ask the question and whom you ask.

To get a sense of longer-term job approval trends for the president, Rasmussen Reports compiles our tracking data on a full month-by-month basis.

Rasmussen Reports has been a pioneer in the use of automated telephone polling techniques, but many other firms still utilize their own operator-assisted technology (see methodology).

Daily tracking results are collected via telephone surveys of 500 likely voters per night and reported on a three-day rolling average basis. To reach those who have abandoned traditional landline telephones, Rasmussen Reports uses an online survey tool to interview randomly selected participants from a demographically diverse panel. The margin of sampling error for the full sample of 1,500 Likely Voters is +/- 2.5 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Results are also compiled on a full-week basis and crosstabs for full-week results are available for Platinum Members.