The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Friday shows that 45% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Fifty-three percent (53%) disapprove.

A week ago, only 39% approved of the job Trump is doing.

The latest figures include 29% who Strongly Approve of the way the president is performing and 44% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -15. (see trends).

Do Americans expect war with North Korea? We’ll tell you at 10:30.

A month ago, 45% of voters said the United States should use military force to stop North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

With the stock market continuing to reach all-time highs and unemployment at its lowest level in years, consumers aren’t just feeling better about the economy and their own personal finances. They’re starting to feel better about spending, too.

But most Americans remain on edge that the stock market could collapse again.

While Democratic and liberal groups are challenging the president's commission to investigate voter fraud, most voters still see voter fraud as a serious problem.

Most also continue to favor laws that require voters to show photo identification before being allowing to vote and don't believe such laws discriminate against some voters.

A sizable majority still opposes giving illegal immigrants the vote, even in local elections. Democrats remain much more supportive of the idea than other voters do, however.

Some readers wonder how we come up with our job approval ratings for the president since they often don’t show as dramatic a change as some other pollsters do. It depends on how you ask the question and whom you ask.

To get a sense of longer-term job approval trends for the president, Rasmussen Reports compiles our tracking data on a full month-by-month basis.

