Daily Presidential Tracking Poll

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Tuesday shows that 39% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Sixty-one percent (61%) disapprove.

The latest figures for Trump include 25% who Strongly Approve of the way Trump is performing and 49% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -24. (see trends).

Regular updates are posted Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. Eastern

With the president’s daily approval rating trending down, Rasmussen Reports thinks it’s time to take a closer look at his job performance. At 10:30, we’ll tell you what voters think about Trump’s handling of immigration issues.

The House has approved $1.6 billion in spending for the president’s proposed wall along the Mexican border, but with illegal immigration at the Mexican border at a 17-year low, most voters don’t want it anymore.

California, one of 12 U.S. states that allow illegal immigrants to obtain driver's licenses, is on track to issue nearly a million such licenses by the end of the year. But most voters continue to oppose licenses for illegals in the state they live in.

Over half of voters in both major political parties continue to say that they are moving away from the positions of their party's leaders.

Over six months into the Trump presidency, Republican voters still say they relate more to the president’s political views than those of their party's representatives in Congress.

For the third week in a row, 33% of voters say the country is headed in the right direction.

North Korea continues its belligerent and high-profile development of nuclear weapons and the missiles to carry them. Voters here strongly believe world leaders need to confront North Korea with military force if necessary, but a growing number say the United States should go it alone if necessary.

China has done little to help cool the North Korea situation. But 37% of U.S. voters said in early January that they expected America’s relationship with China to be worse in a year’s time. Only 23% expected it to get better.

Some readers wonder how we come up with our job approval ratings for the president since they often don’t show as dramatic a change as some other pollsters do. It depends on how you ask the question and whom you ask.

To get a sense of longer-term job approval trends for the president, Rasmussen Reports compiles our tracking data on a full month-by-month basis.

Rasmussen Reports has been a pioneer in the use of automated telephone polling techniques, but many other firms still utilize their own operator-assisted technology (see methodology).

Daily tracking results are collected via telephone surveys of 500 likely voters per night and reported on a three-day rolling average basis. To reach those who have abandoned traditional landline telephones, Rasmussen Reports uses an online survey tool to interview randomly selected participants from a demographically diverse panel. The margin of sampling error for the full sample of 1,500 Likely Voters is +/- 2.5 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Results are also compiled on a full-week basis and crosstabs for full-week results are available for Platinum Members.