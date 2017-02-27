Daily Presidential Tracking Poll

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Monday shows that 51% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Forty-nine percent (49%) disapprove.

The latest figures include 35% who Strongly Approve of the way Trump is performing and 39% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -4. (see trends).

Tax Day is still weeks away, but Americans are filing their income taxes at a much faster pace than they have in previous years.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the president will discuss his tax reform initiatives in a speech to Congress tomorrow evening. Most Americans have long questioned the fairness of the U.S. tax system and think they are paying more than their fair share in income taxes.

Trump is reportedly seeking a major increase in defense spending and plans to offset it with cuts in the budget of the EPA and a number of other federal agencies. A plurality (45%) of voters says the Unites States does not spend enough on the military and national security.

More than half (52%) of voters also still think thoughtful spending cuts should be considered in every program of the federal government. But voters show stronger opposition toward government-wide spending cuts if entitlements and military spending are left off the chopping block. Republicans have been far more reluctant to cut military spending, while Democrats have been much more protective of entitlements.

Most voters favor the president’s proposal to screen out immigrants to this country who don’t share our values or a belief in our basic constitutional freedoms.

The president has rolled back the Obama administration order that allows transgender students to use the school bathrooms of their choice, saying that’s a state or local decision. Most Americans agree that local school bathroom policy is not the responsibility of the federal government.

Some readers wonder how we come up with our job approval ratings for the president since they often don’t show as dramatic a change as some other pollsters do. It depends on how you ask the question and whom you ask.

To get a sense of longer-term job approval trends for the president, Rasmussen Reports compiles our tracking data on a full month-by-month basis.

