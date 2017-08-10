Daily Presidential Tracking Poll

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Thursday shows that 44% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Fifty-four percent (54%) disapprove.

The president has been rebounding this week from his low-to-date approval rating early last week of 38%.

The latest figures include 27% who Strongly Approve of the way Trump is performing and 45% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -18. (see trends).

While the stock markets dipped slightly yesterday, they remain near record highs for the year. We’ll tell you at 10:30 EST whether voters think the bull market will continue over the next year.

Unemployment is declining and optimism about job prospects is at its highest level in years, but that doesn't mean Americans expect more pay.

Economic confidence in general is also at its highest level in several years. But voters apparently don’t believe Trump or his policies have anything to do with it.

Nissan workers just rejected unionization in Mississippi, but voters and union members believe union leaders represent their members well.

Sixty percent (60%) of voters oppose letting illegal immigrants vote, even in local elections.

Most voters still considers voter fraud a serious problem, but Republicans are a lot more worried about the problem than Democrats are.

Voters for years have strongly supported a requirement that voters show photo identification before casting their ballots, and most have said this requirement would not discriminate against some voters. Rasmussen Reports will update these findings later today.

Some readers wonder how we come up with our job approval ratings for the president since they often don’t show as dramatic a change as some other pollsters do. It depends on how you ask the question and whom you ask.

To get a sense of longer-term job approval trends for the president, Rasmussen Reports compiles our tracking data on a full month-by-month basis.

Rasmussen Reports has been a pioneer in the use of automated telephone polling techniques, but many other firms still utilize their own operator-assisted technology (see methodology).

Daily tracking results are collected via telephone surveys of 500 likely voters per night and reported on a three-day rolling average basis. To reach those who have abandoned traditional landline telephones, Rasmussen Reports uses an online survey tool to interview randomly selected participants from a demographically diverse panel. The margin of sampling error for the full sample of 1,500 Likely Voters is +/- 2.5 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Results are also compiled on a full-week basis and crosstabs for full-week results are available for Platinum Members.