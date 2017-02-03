Most Voters Think Trump, Unlike Obama, Puts U.S. Interests First

Most voters think President Trump agrees with them and will put America first on the world stage unlike his predecessor. (To see survey question wording, click here.)

The survey of 1,000 Likely Voters was conducted on January 31 and February 1, 2017 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Field work for all Rasmussen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC. See methodology.

