55% of Voters Oppose Supreme Court Expansion, But Most Democrats Support It

Democrats in Congress last week proposed legislation to increase the number of Supreme Court justices from nine to 13, but most voters oppose the so-called “court-packing” plan.

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that only 33% of Likely U.S. Voters are in favor of increasing the number of justices on the Supreme Court. Fifty-five percent (55%) are opposed and 13% are not sure. (To see survey question wording, click here.)

The survey of 1,000 U.S. Likely Voters was conducted on April 15 and 18, 2021 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Field work for all Rasmussen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC. See methodology.